ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

Segun Adeyemi

The ethnic leaders described Akpabio as a trailblazer who has provided exceptional leadership over the past year.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This commendation was made by Nigerian ethnic leaders under the aegis of The Natives to celebrate the first anniversary of the 10th National Assembly.

The Native community has praised the President and Senate President’s leadership in the National Assembly, highlighting their impactful and corrective approach since taking office a year ago.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 14, in Abuja, Hon. Smart Edwards, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, noted that the country has seen enhanced democratic processes with increased inclusivity and cooperation under the current National Assembly leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria has seen commitment to nationhood, a drive to restore the dreams, hopes and aspirations of a people.

“The National Assembly, under the team spirit of Godswill Akpabio/Tajudeen Abbas, one of the nation’s embodiments of teamwork, indeed the country has deepened our democratic processes with more inclusiveness and greater cooperation,” the statement reads.

Smart Edwards
Smart Edwards Pulse Nigeria

The ethnic leaders described Akpabio as a trailblazer who has provided exceptional leadership over the past year.

Hon. Smart Edwards suggested that Senator Akpabio has the potential to be Nigeria’s Lee Kuan Yew and encouraged all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion, to renew their support and hope for the current government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, Senator Akpabio can be called our own Lee Kuan Yew, building the foundation of a modern and prosperous Nigeria via establishing a people’s centred parliament, Swift, thorough and compassionate.”

The statement added that under Akpabio, the Senate has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues.

“From economic reforms to social welfare programs, each proposal reflects a commitment to substantive change; our collective bargaining power has been strengthened on the global stage with jinx breaking entry in world discussion and diplomacy,” the statement reads.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Remi Tinubu donates 50,000 notebooks to pupils in Kogi

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

Yahaya Bello loses contempt case against EFCC boss in Appeal Court

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

Oil mafia stronger than drug mafia - Dangote speaks on refinery challenges

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Erisco Foods' court case vs Chioma Okoli delayed in court over judge's absence

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Army troops destroy 43 illegal refining sites, arrest 32 oil thieves

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State