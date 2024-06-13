NASS under Akpabio steers Nigeria's commitment to nationhood - Ethnic leaders

This commendation was made by Nigerian ethnic leaders under the aegis of The Natives to celebrate the first anniversary of the 10th National Assembly.

The Native community has praised the President and Senate President’s leadership in the National Assembly, highlighting their impactful and corrective approach since taking office a year ago.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 14, in Abuja, Hon. Smart Edwards, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, noted that the country has seen enhanced democratic processes with increased inclusivity and cooperation under the current National Assembly leadership.

“Under Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria has seen commitment to nationhood, a drive to restore the dreams, hopes and aspirations of a people.

“The National Assembly, under the team spirit of Godswill Akpabio/Tajudeen Abbas, one of the nation’s embodiments of teamwork, indeed the country has deepened our democratic processes with more inclusiveness and greater cooperation,” the statement reads.

The ethnic leaders described Akpabio as a trailblazer who has provided exceptional leadership over the past year.

Hon. Smart Edwards suggested that Senator Akpabio has the potential to be Nigeria’s Lee Kuan Yew and encouraged all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion, to renew their support and hope for the current government.

“Today, Senator Akpabio can be called our own Lee Kuan Yew, building the foundation of a modern and prosperous Nigeria via establishing a people’s centred parliament, Swift, thorough and compassionate.”

The statement added that under Akpabio, the Senate has spearheaded legislative initiatives that address pressing national issues.