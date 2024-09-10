Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, decried the increase of PMS from ₦640 per litre to ₦897 by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail Management.

The NNPC Retail Management had on Tuesday approved an upward review of the pump price from ₦617 per litre to ₦897 llitre, effective from Sept. 3.

This is amid economic hardship and persistent fuel scarcity.

Checks by NAN revealed that the NNPC retail stations immediately adjusted their pumps and totems (price boards), reflecting the new PMS price of ₦897 as against ₦617 per litre.

NAN observed that many filling stations in the Enugu metropolis were not selling the product.

Philip Ukoh, a commercial bus driver, told NAN that the hike would bring more hardship to Nigerians.

Ukoh said it would also worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Ngozi Eze, a food vendor lamented the increase, adding that it would lead to an increase in the price of everything in the market.

“As it stands now, a plate of food will surely increase from ₦1,200 to whatever price because everything will increase in the market,” she said.

Chike Onyekwerea, a civil servant lamented the increase, adding that the government was yet to implement the new minimum wage, yet it keeps increasing taxes.

Onyekwere said it was unfair for the government to increase the fuel price again without the implementation of the new minimum wage for civil servants in the country.

Another resident, Isaac Igwe, a businessman, called on the government to address the situation as many could hardly feed their families.

Chioma Onuorah, a fashion designer said that she was optimistic that with the help of local production of petrol by the Dangote refinery, price of fuel would drop.

