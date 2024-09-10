ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NNPC Retail Management had on Tuesday approved an upward review of the pump price from N617 per litre to ₦897 llitre.

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]
Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, decried the increase of PMS from ₦640 per litre to ₦897 by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail Management.

The NNPC Retail Management had on Tuesday approved an upward review of the pump price from ₦617 per litre to ₦897 llitre, effective from Sept. 3.

This is amid economic hardship and persistent fuel scarcity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Checks by NAN revealed that the NNPC retail stations immediately adjusted their pumps and totems (price boards), reflecting the new PMS price of ₦897 as against ₦617 per litre.

NAN observed that many filling stations in the Enugu metropolis were not selling the product.

Philip Ukoh, a commercial bus driver, told NAN that the hike would bring more hardship to Nigerians.

Ukoh said it would also worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

Ngozi Eze, a food vendor lamented the increase, adding that it would lead to an increase in the price of everything in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As it stands now, a plate of food will surely increase from ₦1,200 to whatever price because everything will increase in the market,” she said.

Chike Onyekwerea, a civil servant lamented the increase, adding that the government was yet to implement the new minimum wage, yet it keeps increasing taxes.

Onyekwere said it was unfair for the government to increase the fuel price again without the implementation of the new minimum wage for civil servants in the country.

Another resident, Isaac Igwe, a businessman, called on the government to address the situation as many could hardly feed their families.

Chioma Onuorah, a fashion designer said that she was optimistic that with the help of local production of petrol by the Dangote refinery, price of fuel would drop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jude Chime, the manager of a fuel station at Agbani Road, said that the product was scarce due to the high cost.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

DSS releases Ajaero’s passport

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

Enugu residents want FG to reverse petrol price hike

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

ASUU appeals to Governor Ododo to reinstate 120 sacked KSU lecturers

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Trump and Harris face off in key debate ahead of November election

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Rivers communities celebrate restoration of power after 8 years of darkness

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Tinubu orders immediate evacuation of flood-affected residents in Maiduguri

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Edo 2024: DSS told to investigate APC guber candidate’s 'insecurity' comment

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Hunters rescues kidnap victim and recovers stolen vehicles in Anambra

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Ajaero: Atiku tells Tinubu, DSS, to redirect energy on terrorists, bandits

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897