Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The expert emphasised the significance of the strategic posting, noting that Owohunwa’s role would be crucial in enhancing international police cooperation.

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]
Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

The Managing Director of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd., Seyi Babaeko, joining the train, said the appointment was commendable.

Babaeko, a UK-trained security expert, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, expressed confidence in the IGP’s choice.

NAN reports that Owohunwa and other senior police officers were appointed on May 28, 2024.

Owohunwa is tasked with enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfils its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.

Babaeko noted that the appointment was not only commendable but also a perfect fit and that Owohunwa’s extensive experience, dedication, and international exposure would enhance the Nigeria Police Force’s global image and ratings.

“This strategic move by the IGP underscores a broader effort to bolster the efficiency of the Nigeria Police Force and ensure that it remains responsive to both national and international security challenges.

“With the ever-evolving nature of global crime, having someone of Owohunwa’s calibre at the helm of INTERPOL NCB is vital for Nigeria’s commitment to international security obligations.

“We pray for the Solomonic wisdom required to deliver on this new assignment,” the expert told NAN.

He highlighted that AIG Owohunwa’s new responsibilities aligned perfectly with his career trajectory and proven track record in law enforcement.

“As the former General Secretary of the Nigerian Students Society at the University of Leeds, the university’s alumni worldwide are proud of AIG Owohunwa.

“The appointment of AIG Owohunwa follows the retirement of his predecessor and reflects the trust the Nigeria Police Force places in his abilities.

“This appointment reinforces the Force’s commitment to efficiency and international collaboration,” he said.

