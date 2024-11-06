Emir Sunusi lauds Tinubu over release of arrested minors

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunusi stated this when he visited the victims at the Muhammadu Buhari Special Hospital, Giginyu, Kano on Wednesday.

The traditional ruler expressed gratitude to Tinubu and Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano for their swift action.

He said that the decision to release the minors arrested in connection with the protests was one of the best decisions in recent times.

“This compassionate gesture has brought relief to the affected families and demonstrates the president’s commitment to protecting the welfare of vulnerable citizens, especially children,“ he said.

According to the Emir, many of the arrested minors were students on their way to school in the metropolis.