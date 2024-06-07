Electrocution: How to stay safe during rainy season

The Acting Managing Director, IBEDC, Francis Agoha, gave the advice in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State.

Agoha said that as the rainy season progressed, it came with an increased risk of electrical accidents.

He said that it was crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard lives and property, as the safety of the customers and stakeholders of IBEDC remained their topmost priority.

The acting managing director said that through vigilant maintenance, rapid emergency response and continuous public outreach, IBEDC strived to minimise risks.

He urged customers to avoid fallen power lines, which could result from heavy rains and storms.

“As part of proactive measures for customers to remain safe during the season, avoid any contact with these fallen power lines and immediately report such incidents to IBEDC’s emergency services.

“Secondly, stay clear of flooded areas and flooded zones, as they pose significant hazards, especially if electrical equipment is involved. Refrain from walking through flooded streets or touching electrical fixtures.

“Thirdly, inspect your surroundings and regularly check that your home or business’s electrical connections are secure and shielded from water. Look out for exposed wires or malfunctioning connections.

“Fourthly, use protective gear, wear rubber-soled shoes and avoid metal objects while outdoors during heavy rainfall to minimise the risk of electrical accidents,” he said.