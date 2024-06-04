Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs/Consumer Protection made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Orah said that the shutdown, for maintenance, would occur between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. at the International Terminal 2 ( ITZ-2).

She said it was as a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11K VA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 (ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orah said that FAAN would ensure that the shutdown of power supply was with minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.

“The identified airlines, namely Rwanda Air (WB), EgyptAir (MS) and Qatar Air (QR) that operate within the maintenance hour will be relocated for check-in and arrival (parking) formalities at the International terminal 1(ITZ-1).

“All intending passengers on these flights should please take note.

“The Authority regrets any inconveniences this might cause our stakeholders and the travelling public,” she noted.