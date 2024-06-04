ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

The shutdown will occur between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. at the International Terminal 2.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]
Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Recommended articles

Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs/Consumer Protection made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Orah said that the shutdown, for maintenance, would occur between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. at the International Terminal 2 ( ITZ-2).

She said it was as a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11K VA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 (ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orah said that FAAN would ensure that the shutdown of power supply was with minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.

“The identified airlines, namely Rwanda Air (WB), EgyptAir (MS) and Qatar Air (QR) that operate within the maintenance hour will be relocated for check-in and arrival (parking) formalities at the International terminal 1(ITZ-1).

“All intending passengers on these flights should please take note.

“The Authority regrets any inconveniences this might cause our stakeholders and the travelling public,” she noted.

Orah said that FAAN was committed to world-class safety standards and service to all airport users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway