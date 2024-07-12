Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaofe, a native of Are-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti, was a Professor of Industrial Chemistry before his recent retirement from the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The Police Command in Ekiti, on Friday, confirmed the abduction and promised to unmask the perpetrators of the act.

In an interview with newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Adeniran Akinwale, said “The truth is that the Prof was actually kidnapped, quietly from his house.

” The professor lives alone with only the guard. Quietly, because it was one small girl who saw the vehicle that moved out from the gate with the speed that alerted people on the day of the incident, that should be in the night.

” They moved out, and before police would get wind of it, they had gone.

“We have started working on it. The man has no wife at present because his wife died. His children are not here. We are tracking them.

” We have recovered the vehicle of the professor which they used to whisk him away from his house.

“We recovered it on Afao road in the night. We are trailing the professor with the culprits.

” By the special grace of God, we are going to rescue the man unhurt.”

A member of the former DVC’s family, who craved anonymity, said that his abductors had made contact and demanded ₦50 million ransom.

The Are-Ekiti Development Association (ÀŔEDAA), an umbrella body of social groups in the town, has pleaded for Olaofe’s safety in the hands of those who seized him on Thursday night.

The social group, charged the Police Command to do everything humanly possible, to secure the release of the retired professor.

Also, residents of Ekiti State Housing Estate, Ado-Ekiti, where the abducted don’s house is located, also expressed concern for his safety.

A neighbour said that the professor only returned to Ado Ekiti on Monday after a short visit to Lagos, where he had gone to see his children.

” We saw him last on Monday when he returned from his trip to Lagos. We greeted and exchanged pleasantries.

“We also saw his gateman, who lives with him. As a retired Professor, his house is always very calm and always quiet.

“We have been neighbours for a long time. Anytime he drives out he will always wait to say hello.

” On the fateful day, however, we noticed that the gate of his house was left open. This was strange because the gate was always closed.

“We approached the gate with the intention to call the security man to close the gate. We called the security man, but there was no answer.

” We later struggled to make our way into the living room, and as we got closer, we noticed the door to the living room was widely opened. We shouted Professor, thrice, but there was no response.

” We decided to go around the compound, and yet we couldn’t find anyone. At this point, we became suspicious that something had happened.

“We thereafter, decided to approach the Divisional Police Station, Housing Estate, where we made a report. The police saw sense, and reason in our agitations, and quickly swung into action”.

Speaking further, the source said; ”We only got to know that some kidnappers came to his house on Thursday and demanded the key to his car.

”We also learnt that he was taken away in the car, along with his security man.”

Meanwhile, some Executives of the Are-Ekiti Development Association (ÀŔEDAA), led by the President, James Adebayo, have met with the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Adeniran Akinwale on the development.