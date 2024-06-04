Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor promised that no retiree would be denied his or her benefits after retirement from the service of the state.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti presented the 30 payment beneficiaries with their cheques on Tuesday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji, represented by the deputy governor, Monisade Afuye, promised that no retiree would be denied his or her benefits after retirement from the service of the state.

The governor said that the beneficiaries represent the fourth batch to receive payments under the CPS. He described the initiative as a game changer in the lives of retirees in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyebanji said the CPS was conceptualised to ensure future financial security for the retirees, assuring that his government won’t dash the hope of pensioners on getting their benefits.

“Considering the tremendous success the CPS had recorded in Ekiti State, efforts are on top gear to expand the coverage of the scheme by migrating all public servants, except those who will be retiring before December 31, 2028, and the Justices from the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) to CPS.

“The DBS, which had become unfashionable all over the world, is bedevilled with the problem of huge arrears of unpaid gratuity among other challenges that have rendered the scheme unsustainable.

“But the CPS is designed in such a way that when employees retire, they get their retirement benefits promptly.

“The CPS has come to stay in Ekiti. Since its inception, retirees under the scheme have been enjoying their retirement benefits without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure you of the commitment of Ekiti State government to the welfare of all workforce and the good people of the state”, he said.

Oyebanji urged the beneficiaries to refrain from financial profligacy or indulgence in acts that could rob them of their benefits after receiving the entitlements.

Applauding the governor for prioritising the welfare of pensioners, the Chairman, of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti, Joel Akinola, thanked Oyebanji.

“It was like the governor is a God sent to pensioners with the way he has been prioritising our welfare.

“He has tried and we are happy with him. The governor was sent to deliver pensioners from sufferings,” the chairman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinola admonished the beneficiaries to be frugal.

Don’t squander this opportunity. Invest in something that can give you gains. Eat well and prioritise your health needs, so that your labour won’t be in vain,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary, of Ekiti Pension Commission, Omotola Faseluka, described the CPS as a universal cure to the recurrent and painful cases of prolonged indebtedness of retirement benefits.

“Oyebanji shall work in tandem with the kernel of the policy to make lives more abundant for pensioners."

Faseluka said that the payment was a confidence- booster and a strong indication that the current government maintains a high proclivity to fulfilling its obligations to the senior citizens, by keeping to the prompt payment of benefits under the CPS.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway