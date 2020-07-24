Sheikh Jamiu Bello-Kewulere, the Grand Imam of Ekiti has directed Muslims in the state to observe the coming 2020 Eid-el-Kabir congregational prayer in their respective homes.

Bello-Kewulere gave the directive in a message he personally signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti.

The Imam, who is also the President-General, League of Imams and Alfas in South-West, Edo and Delta said the directive was informed by the government’s order on closure of places of worship over COVID-19.

He said that it was also sequel to the directive of the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Emir of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, urging Muslims nationwide to observe the Sallah prayer at home with their families.

The statement directed Muslim faithful, especially in Ado-Ekiti, to observe the usual killing of rams for sacrifice as from 9.00 a.m. on July 31, the Sallah day.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray for God’s divine intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic and to observe social distancing, wearing of face masks and regular handwashing to curb its spread.

The Imam sympathised with Gov. Kayode Fayemi over his COVID-19 positive status and wished him quick recovery.

“In view of the restrictions placed by the state government on places of worship in Ekiti, Muslims are hereby directed to observe the Eid prayer in their respective homes without going to the praying ground.

“While we continue to pray individually against the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge Muslims to obey the various directives against the virus both during and after the festivities.

“May Almighty Allah accept our prayers and sacrifices as an act of worship,’’ the message read in part.

NAN reports that the Eid-el-Kabir will be celebrated on Dhul-Hijja 9, which falls on Friday, July 31, a day after Muslims on pilgrimage would have prayed on Mount Arafat.