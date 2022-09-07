RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sought for collaboration with the Nigerian Army in the fight against corruption and terrorism financing.

EFCC partners Army to tackle corruption, terrorism financing
EFCC partners Army to tackle corruption, terrorism financing

The EFCC Zonal Commander, Mr Michael Nzekwe said when he visited 22 Armoured Brigade on Wednesday in Ilorin that said it was important to deepen the existing relationship to achieve desired success.

Read Also

According to him, the Army is a critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption and terrorism financing, which is part of the EFCC core mandate.

“It is therefore necessary and important for the Nigerian Army to join hands with us to end corruption in Nigeria by identifying and cutting off the source of financing for the terrorists.

“As a commission, we must engage all stakeholders and work in synergy with all law enforcement agencies, in order to deliver on our mandate.

“While the Army ensures territorial stability and peace all round, the EFCC fights corruption to ensure socio-economic stability for the people of the country,” he said.

Responding, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Adebayo Babalola, commended the EFCC, saying that its success as an agency of government was the success of the army.

“To this end, I can assure you that anytime you need our support, you will get it because no agency of government can do it alone.

“The corruption level in the country must be checked if we want development to be fast tracked in every facet of our lives”, Babalola said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags