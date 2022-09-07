EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

According to him, the Army is a critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption and terrorism financing, which is part of the EFCC core mandate.

“It is therefore necessary and important for the Nigerian Army to join hands with us to end corruption in Nigeria by identifying and cutting off the source of financing for the terrorists.

“As a commission, we must engage all stakeholders and work in synergy with all law enforcement agencies, in order to deliver on our mandate.

“While the Army ensures territorial stability and peace all round, the EFCC fights corruption to ensure socio-economic stability for the people of the country,” he said.

Responding, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Adebayo Babalola, commended the EFCC, saying that its success as an agency of government was the success of the army.

“To this end, I can assure you that anytime you need our support, you will get it because no agency of government can do it alone.