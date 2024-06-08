ADVERTISEMENT
EEDC begins metering of Band A customers in South-East June 11

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ezeh noted that gradually, the exercise would be extended to other “Band A” feeders across the EEDC franchise area.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

The exercise, which would kick-off in Enugu on June 11, would focus on EEDC customers served by Band A feeders under its Ogui, Awkunanaw, and Abakpa districts within the Enugu metropolis.

Eze said the Mobile MAP metering approach was part of efforts by the EEDC to ensure that customers under service “Band A” across its network were metered within 48 hours.

According to him, the company adopted this approach to ensure that the affected customers who enjoy a minimum daily availability of 20 hours can begin to manage their energy consumption and pay for what they consume.

“EEDC customers under Awkunanaw district, served by Topland 11KV, Gariki 11KV, Amaechi 33KV, and UNEC 11KV feeders are to visit the EEDC Service Center at Mayor Bus Stop, Agbani Road.

“In the same vein, customers under Ogui District, served by New Haven 11KV, Abakaliki Road, 11KV, Power House 11KV, Chime Avenue 11KV, Onitsha Road 11KV, and Golf 11KV feeders, are to visit EEDC Ogui District office at Station Road, Enugu.

“While customers under Abakpa District served by Abakpa 3 11KV, Dhamija 11KV, Nowas 11KV, and Ugwuogo 33KV feeders are to visit the Trans Ekulu Service Center.

“Customers are expected to visit the mentioned locations with a valid form of identification (either a Drivers License, Voters Card, NIN or International Passport) and a copy of their bills.

“Officials of EEDC will assist them with the MAP application process and installation of the meter will be made once payment is confirmed,” he said.

The EEDC spokesman said that the MAP metering programme allowed customers to pay and get metered and reimbursed with the value of the cost of the meter through energy over a period.

“Unmetered customers, especially those under service “Band A” are urged to take advantage of this programme and get metered, bearing in mind that they will be reimbursed with the value of the cost of the meter through energy over a period.

“This exercise is carried out by EEDC in conjunction with its MAPs (Meter Asset Providers) – MOJEC International Limited and Advanced Energy Management Services (AEMS),” he said.

MAP is a metering intervention designed and approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to close the existing metering gap in the power sector.

News Agency Of Nigeria

