Edo IDP first class graduate wins fully-funded PhD scholarship to Illinois

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishaku had, in November 2023, graduated with first class in Chemical Engineering from Edo State University, Uzaire.

Speaking with NAN on Thursday via telephone, the Coordinator of the camp, Solomon Folorunsho, said the development was an indication that creating an enabling environment for the needy could yield results.

NAN reports that the camp is being managed by Home for the Needy Foundation.

“This is to let the world and our friends know that the support they are giving to the orphans, widows, displaced people and the vulnerable in our centre are yielding great results.

“Aside those who graduated last year and the ones about to graduate, more than 200 are currently studying in different universities and no fewer than 150 others processing their admissions into universities.

“We thank you for believing in us and supporting us to do this, as we together celebrate this great success,” Folorunsho said.

NAN recalls that Ishaku, upon graduation, had bagged the Best Graduating Student, 2023 award, the Mike Ozekhome award for overall best-graduating student and the Best Student award in the Department of Chemical Engineering.