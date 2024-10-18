Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

The joint session of the Transition Committee was held at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) in Benin.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Edo Joint Transition Committee and Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Joseph Eboigbe said the government was committed to ensuring a seamless transition process.

On his part, the chairman of the governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo’s team, Pius Odubu expressed delight that the state government had begun the exercise towards a seamless transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odubu urged the committee to work assiduously to ensure that documents, both hardcopy and soft copies, were provided to give details for the incoming administration to take off.

Odubu said the incoming government looked forward to working with the committee and cautioned against any attempt to hide data and available information.

According to him, let’s not try to hide information so that the incoming government will be well briefed.

Earlier, the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the primary objective of the joint meeting was to facilitate a smooth handover of government.