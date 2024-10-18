ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odubu urged the committee to work assiduously to ensure that documents, both hardcopy and soft copies, were provided to give details for the incoming administration to take off.

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]
Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The joint session of the Transition Committee was held at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) in Benin.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Edo Joint Transition Committee and Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Joseph Eboigbe said the government was committed to ensuring a seamless transition process.

On his part, the chairman of the governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo’s team, Pius Odubu expressed delight that the state government had begun the exercise towards a seamless transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odubu urged the committee to work assiduously to ensure that documents, both hardcopy and soft copies, were provided to give details for the incoming administration to take off.

Odubu said the incoming government looked forward to working with the committee and cautioned against any attempt to hide data and available information.

According to him, let’s not try to hide information so that the incoming government will be well briefed.

Earlier, the Edo Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said the primary objective of the joint meeting was to facilitate a smooth handover of government.

According to him, “We look forward to the collaborative efforts of all members in ensuring a seamless transition."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Presidency warns motorists against patronising quacks for CNG conversion

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Kano man sent to 7 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 teenage boys

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Edo govt, Okpebholo’s team hold inaugural transition meeting

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Katsina residents paid highest for petrol as price jumped by over 64% in Sept

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Lagos council chairmen oppose bill to scrap 37 LCDAs created by Tinubu

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Even in war commanders go off duty - Okupe defends Tinubu, Shettima's trips

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Troops kills over 101 terrorists, arrests bandit commander, 182 others in 1 week

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

Nigeria, Ericsson sign MoU on 5G technology, innovation in Sweden

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity [TheCable]

INEC dismisses allegations of BVAS smuggling in Edo, affirms election integrity

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

Joint task force smashes syndicate, bust illegal alcohol factory in Anambra

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Be strong, confident - Tinubu tells Nigeria girl-child

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death

Tinubu condoles with Mele Kyari over daughter’s death