Edo confirms 1 Mpox case out of 11 suspected between January and August

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, Ojeifo said the confirmed case was among the 11 suspected cases recorded in the state during the period under review.

“All 11 samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja. We have gotten 10 tested results and one outstanding result which we are expecting to come.

“The outstanding is due to the fact that the patient’s sample was collected in Delta State, but the patient is from Edo, so the result will come through Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of the 10 results obtained, we have one positive case. The case was among the three suspected cases reported earlier in the month of August”.

He said the confirmed case was a patient from Esan West Local Government Area of the state but was still hale and hearty.

“The patient was admitted before the sample was collected. The patient has been discharged and is hale and hearty,” he said.

According to him, contact tracing has been done and nobody has come down with any symptoms of Mpox.