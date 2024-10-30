ADVERTISEMENT
Ebonyi University bans final year students from celebrating after their final exams

News Agency Of Nigeria

Punishment for any breach of this ban shall include cancellation of all the examinations taken by the celebrating students and arrest of offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU)
Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU)

The ban is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Jeremiah Nwamgbo in Abakaliki.

"The management has observed with concern the unwarranted and boisterous celebrations by students after taking their final examinations. "These celebrations have constituted security threats and have disrupted academic activities in the university.

“Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor has banned totally all forms of post-examination celebration within and around the university premises.

“This ban takes immediate effect. Punishment for any breach of this ban shall, among other measures, include cancellation of all the examinations taken by the celebrating students and arrest of offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Deans and Heads of Department (HoDs) are requested to monitor properly to ensure that their students comply with this ban.

“In a similar vein, the Students Union Government (SUG), President should adequately sensitise the students on the need to comply with this ban to avoid blaming anyone when sanction is applied.”

The management urged the Ag. Chief Security Officers (CSOs) in the various annexes of the university; College of Agricultural Sciences, Presco and Ishieke campuses to take note of the ban for full enforcement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final year students of EBSU allegedly embarked on wild merriment after their final papers leading to the blocking of the Abakaliki – Enugu express road that resulted in a gridlock on the busy highway.

