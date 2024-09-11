DSS didn't invade your office - Civil society group debunks SERAP's claim

The Executive Director, NCSCN, Blessing Akinlosotu said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him NCSCN conducted an independent investigation to ascertain the facts of the report and found the allegation to be untrue.

“We conducted a probe around the office of SERAP as well as visited the FCT Command of the DSS to get a balanced and objective version of the story.

“We were shocked at the sensationalism at which the incident has been presented or reported to the public.

“The story from our findings has not only been twisted but been shrouded with untrue and misleading narrations capable of inciting public contempt and defaming the DSS Management in FCT,” Akinlosotu said.

Akinlosotu said though there were occasions of overzealous and non-professional conduct by some officers of the DSS on isolated occasions in the past, this was not true with the SERAP narrative.

“It is necessary to always set records straight and present matters as they are by handling issues separately and within context. Matters bothering security are sensitive and could be volatile.

“Any form of misrepresentation could lead to social unrest or disruption of peace and order in the society, which we must all collectively guard against at this crucial stage of our history and polity.

“From our findings, there was neither trace of invasion, intimidation or occupation; no evidence of harshness or harassment by the officers of DSS that visited the SERAP office.

“No proof of arrest threats. What we have before us is a report of civil interaction and friendly conversation around the leadership, operations and position of SERAP on burning national issues,” Akinlosotu said.

The executive director, therefore, urged SERAP to present proof of intimidation if any while calling on all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country to live above board.

He also called on CSOs to refrain from the temptation of exaggeration of stories and distortions of facts.

On his part Executive Secretary NCSCN, Dr Raymond Edoh said both the civil society and the DSS were partners in progress.

He said the country was facing precarious times, adding that dialogue and collaboration remained the solution to all challenges.

Also speaking, Oluyemi Success, Deputy Executive Director, South NCSCN said the organisation would not support distortion of truth.

“We are against clamping down on CSOs but when it has not happened there is no need to instigate it for the purpose of crowd chasing.

“The visit was a routine interaction between the new leadership of DSS and SERAP, if your word is not standing on absolute truth then you are not helping the nation,” Success said.