Draw strength from Prophet Muhammad’s teachings - Obi urges Muslims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]
This is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Saturday in Onitsha.

Obi in a message of felicitation to Muslims on the celebration of Sallah urged Muslims to draw strength from Prophet Muhammad’s teachings.

“My dear Muslim brothers and sisters, as we gather to celebrate Eid-al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you all.

“May this Sallah bring us all closer to Allah, to one another, and our true potential as individuals and as a nation.

“Amid challenges and uncertainties, let us draw strength from our faith and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

“His unwavering trust in Allah, his courage, and his willingness to sacrifice for the greater good are objects of inspiration to us all.

“As we celebrate, let us strive to be a source of hope, comfort, and support to those around us.

“May Allah accept our prayers, our fasting, and our charity and May He grant us the wisdom to walk in His path, the courage to stand for what is right, and the grace to be a blessing to our communities,” he said.

