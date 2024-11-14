ADVERTISEMENT
Female arms dealer collapses in court during terrorism charges with accomplice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The development led to panic in the courtroom as some court workers and lawyers moved to rescue the ailing woman.

Drama in court as female arms dealer collapses during terrorism trial


Arraigned alongside Alabi on Thursday was one Morufu Balogun, 43. The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge of unlawful dealing, illegal sale, aiding and abetting as well as participation in terrorism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first defendant, Alabi, collapsed in the dock as the charges were being read to them.

The development led to panic in the courtroom as some court workers and lawyers moved to rescue the ailing defendant. After the revival of Alabi, the defence counsel, Olalade Gbolagade, told the court that his client’s health had deteriorated over the period of time.

Gbolagade recalled that the first defendant was rushed to the University College Hospital while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). He, consequently, prayed the court to grant Alabi’s bail application because of her health challenge.

The defence counsel also sought the bail application of the second defendant, Balogun. Subsequently, the presiding judge, Justice N.E. Maha, ordered the DSS to make provision for adequate treatment of the defendants.

Maha adjourned the case until November 28 for a ruling on the bail application. Earlier, DSS prosecution, Victor Alma, told the court that Alabi was arrested sometime in August 2023, at the Egbeda-Mosafejo area of Ibadan, in possession of 390,70 rounds of ammunition and cartridges.

Alma added that Balogun, who lived at Alafara, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State bought 10 packets of cartridges from one Michael who was not a registered or licensed arm seller.

According to the prosecutor, Balogun also sold 10 cartridges to one Isaih. Alma stated that the offences contravened the provisions of sections 43 (1B), 3 M18 and 9(1), of the Terrorism and Prevention Act, 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

