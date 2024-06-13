A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Thursday, in Asaba. He described Okonjo-Iweala as a distinguished daughter of Delta from Ogwashi-Uku, praising her for being the first African woman to lead the global trade organisation.

Oborevwori said that she was a shining example of professionalism and integrity and a great role model for women. He commended the WTO Director-General for her sublime and remarkable achievements in support of Nigeria and the international financial sector.

Oborevwori remarked that Okonjo-Iweala made laudable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy, as a two-time Finance Minister.

He extolled Okonjo-Iweala for her intellect and skill as a leading economist and specialist in international development, whose faultless work over the years had won her praise from all over the world.

“As a state, we take great pride in your impressive achievements, which have earned you numerous accolades and recognition over the years.

“Your innovative contributions as Finance Minister under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are particularly noteworthy.

“On behalf of my family, the Delta State government, and our people, I extend warm congratulations to you, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on your 70th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, colleagues, and well-wishers in expressing gratitude to God for your remarkable life, filled with outstanding accomplishments and fulfilment.

