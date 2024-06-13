ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that she is a shining example of professionalism, integrity and a great role model for women.

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]
Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

Recommended articles

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Thursday, in Asaba. He described Okonjo-Iweala as a distinguished daughter of Delta from Ogwashi-Uku, praising her for being the first African woman to lead the global trade organisation.

Oborevwori said that she was a shining example of professionalism and integrity and a great role model for women. He commended the WTO Director-General for her sublime and remarkable achievements in support of Nigeria and the international financial sector.

Oborevwori remarked that Okonjo-Iweala made laudable contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy, as a two-time Finance Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

He extolled Okonjo-Iweala for her intellect and skill as a leading economist and specialist in international development, whose faultless work over the years had won her praise from all over the world.

“As a state, we take great pride in your impressive achievements, which have earned you numerous accolades and recognition over the years.

“Your innovative contributions as Finance Minister under Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are particularly noteworthy.

“On behalf of my family, the Delta State government, and our people, I extend warm congratulations to you, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on your 70th birth anniversary.

“I join your family, colleagues, and well-wishers in expressing gratitude to God for your remarkable life, filled with outstanding accomplishments and fulfilment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you celebrate three scores and ten, I pray that God grants you continued good health, happiness, and many more years of impactful contributions to the global economy.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

NELFUND to publish institutions' student data for verification on June 24

FG sues 36 State Governors over LG funds, Supreme Court delays judgment

FG sues 36 State Governors over LG funds, Supreme Court delays judgment

I’ve not received salary since I became Anambra Gov  —  Soludo

I’ve not received salary since I became Anambra Gov  —  Soludo

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Governors, lawmakers, others should earn minimum wage - Soludo

Governors, lawmakers, others should earn minimum wage - Soludo

Yahaya Bello's arraignment moved to June 27 amid lawyer's courtroom disagreement

Yahaya Bello's arraignment moved to June 27 amid lawyer's courtroom disagreement

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

Speaker Abass commended over Police Act Amendment Bill

Speaker Abass commended over Police Act Amendment Bill

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The governor emphasised the urgency of the operation due to the increasing number of mentally challenged persons causing disturbances within the city [Premium Times Nigeria]

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Image illustration of a internet fraudster

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

The Azare community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State [NAN]

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

The CBN frowns at spraying of naira notes.

Spraying naira doesn't negatively affect economy - Lawyer urges CBN to amend Act