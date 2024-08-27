Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

The National Coordinator of the group, Bernard Enyia, appealed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday. Enyia said that diabetic patients were facing a dire situation, due to the rising cost of essential medications and foodstuffs.

He regretted that the present economic challenges worsened their plight and resulted in preventable deaths among the patients. Enyia, who doubles as the Vice President II of the Diabetes Association of Nigeria and Co-Chairman of the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition, further disclosed that many diabetic patients were resorting to traditional medicine.

He described the herbal option as risking severe health consequences due to the unaffordability of conventional treatments.

“The cost of foodstuffs and essential commodities, including life-saving drugs, has skyrocketed.

“This has made it extremely difficult for diabetic patients to afford their daily medications,” Enyia said.

He highlighted the limitations of President Bola Tinubu’s recent Executive Order aimed at easing the importation of food and pharmaceutical materials for local production. He said that the measure did not significantly alleviate their plight.

“Diabetes medications are not produced in Nigeria, and the machines used for blood sugar testing are also imported.

“As a result, prices have reached an all-time high,” Enyia added.

He cited an instance with insulin injection which, he said, cost ₦4,000 in 2022 but now goes for between ₦19,000 and ₦24,000. He said the injection lasts for only one week, creating an overwhelming financial burden on the patients.

He further said that the price of syringes used for administering insulin has soared from ₦50 to ₦600, with patients requiring two syringes daily.

“This translates to monthly expenses of ₦36,000 just for syringes, not including the cost of insulin and other necessary medications.

“My monthly expenditure on diabetic care exceeds ₦100,000, with patients experiencing complications facing even higher costs,” Enyia stated.