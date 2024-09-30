Delta Govt warns contractors against shoddy jobs

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, gave the warning while inspecting road projects in Warri and Ughelli.

At the Warri Central Hospital Road, the Commissioner directed the contractor who allegedly cut corners to replace the 8mm rods instead of 10 mm originally provided for in the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation.

He reiterated that the Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration had sounded it several times that it had zero tolerance for shoddy jobs.

On the Warri Central Hospital Road, the Commissioner said, “So far, from what we saw today, it is clear that the contractor in his desire to cut corners, reduced the size of the reinforcement rods from the 10mm that was in the Bill of Quantities to 8mm rods.

”He decided to use 8mm. We were able to discover that because we went with our vernier caliper.

”And incidentally, the site engineer had already brought that to the attention of the contractors and had written to them to take off those rods but some of these contractors are recalcitrant.

“I have personally instructed the contractors to take them off, they will do that and I intend to come back unannounced to ensure that they have carried out that instruction.

“The essence is to ensure that the people of Delta get value for their money because Gov. Oborevwori had always insisted that no job should be certified if it does not meet the requirements in the Bills of Engineering.

Izeze also disclosed that he would visit the project site again unannounced to ensure full compliance.

On the Edo Guest House Road, he commended the contractor for the quality of work done, which had helped in checking the annual flooding that affected residents of the area.

On Edo Street in Ughelli, Izeze expressed satisfaction with the job done for diverting traffic from Otovwodo junction, describing it as one of the most important roads in the area.

The Commissioner, who also inspected the ECN Road in Ughelli, commended the contractors for providing an alternative route for the people.

He cautioned residents of Okogbe Road in Ughelli to observe environmental sanitation by ensuring they clear their drains.

“The community has not paid attention to sanitation; government’s job is to provide infrastructure but the community has a civic role to protect the infrastructure.

“They should not dump wastes in the drainages.