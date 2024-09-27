Deliver or be prosecuted, Gov Nwifuru warns Ebonyi commissioner

Nwifuru, represented by his Deputy, Patricia Obila, made the threat while inspecting the 70- 70-apartment project in Ishielu Local Government Area as part of activities to mark the state’s 28th anniversary.

The governor said that decisive actions would be taken to ensure the project was completed within the stipulated period.

“All these you said about the contractors are excuses and would not be accepted by the government.

“The contractors involved in this delay must be arrested within three days starting from this night.

“The right things must be done because our people are waiting for us to deliver,” he said.

He observed that the site’s environment did not radiate life despite the huge funds sunk into it.

“When these contractors were looking for the jobs, they were running after us and promising to deliver.

“They are presently nowhere to be found and the same people will go to the social media to talk about the government.

“This is one of the projects we intend that President Bola Tinubu will inaugurate when he visits Ebonyi later in the year,” he said.

Nwifuru, however, commended the spate of work at the housing project in the Izzo community but urged the commissioner to ensure the cleanliness of its environment.

Ori told newsmen that he was not afraid to be arrested as he was a public servant.

“The governor’s statement is in order as we are already in the process of arresting the contractors who are delaying the project.

“We have written to the state Commissioner of Police over the issue as the contractors have no reason to delay the project.

“I am not aware of any commissioner being awarded the project as the Amaeze people know those handling the project,” he said.

Chief Ben Okah, a Former Commissioner for Public Utilities, and stakeholder of the area, said the project had ameliorated the sufferings of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was awarded by the government to ease the housing challenges of the Izzo and Amaeze communities hitherto affected by the Ezza–Ezillo conflict.