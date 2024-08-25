ADVERTISEMENT
Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman commended the party members in the state for their patience and support, which was making the party more popular and acceptable among the people of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, issued in Gusau on Sunday.

Idris said that Matawalle presented the donation to the party through the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani.

He said that the state secretary of the party, Ibrahim Umar-Dangaladima, received the allocation of the fertiliser on behalf of the party.

Idris said, “Matawalle’s gesture to the APC in the state aims to boost the agricultural outputs, economic growth and development.

“The 15 trucks of fertiliser are for the distribution to the beneficiaries across the state and the gesture is part of President Tinubu’s agricultural transformation programme.

“This is in line with the Federal Government’s agricultural initiatives to ensure a bumper harvest in the current wet farming season.”

He stated that the commodity would be distributed free of charge across the state.

Meanwhile, Danfulani also thanked the minister, who is also the leader of the party in the state and appreciated his kind support to the party members in the state

The chairman assured that the fertiliser would reach all the members of the party across all 147 wards of the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The beneficiaries of the gesture will include the members of the state working committee of the party, party executives from local government and wards.

“Other beneficiaries include party elders, youths, and other critical stakeholders across the state,” he added.

He urged them to remain law abiding and continue to support and pray for Tinubu’s administration in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

