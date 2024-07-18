RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians topped the list of Africans who sought asylum in Canada in 2023.

Over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under former President Muhammadu Buhari according to the UN data.
Over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under former President Muhammadu Buhari according to the UN data.

Recommended articles

Citing data from the United Nations Refugee Agency, the report released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, indicated that 664,384 Nigerians filed for asylum in eight years.

Between 2016 and 2019, 355,792 Nigerians sought asylum, while 308,592 persons filed for asylum between 2020 and 2023.

On a year-by-year basis, 66,862 Nigerians sought asylum in 2016, 91,924 in 2017, 84,624 in 2018, 112,382 in 2019, 73,233 in 2020, 83,105 in 2021, 83,402 in 2022, and 68,852 in 2023.

Another set of data attributed to the United Nations Refugee Agency shows the Republic of Niger as the country with the most Nigerian refugees in 2023. The country received about 200,497 Nigerian refugees.

According to the data, the neighbouring country between 2015 and 2023 received 1,268,464 Nigerian refugees.

Niger Republic shares many porous borders with the northern part of Nigeria where many citizens run for their lives due to the growing spate of banditry and insecurity in the region.

Other countries with hundreds of thousands of Nigerian refugees include Cameroon (128,339), Chad (21,381), Italy (19,664), Germany (13,083), France (7,863), the United Kingdom (4,288), the United States of America (4,187), Canada (3,601) and Portugal (2,342).

Another data set showed that Nigerians topped the list of Africans who sought asylum in Canada in 2023, followed by Kenyans, Congolese, Ugandans, Ethiopians, Ghanaians, and Senegalese.

While Mauritania topped the list of African asylum seekers in the US, Nigeria, with 5,136 applications in 2023, came second on the list of Africans who filed for asylum in the North American country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

Data shows over 600k Nigerians filed for asylum abroad under Buhari

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months of 2024

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

Nigerian gamer Oluwole sets world record with 75-hour soccer video game marathon

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

'Speaking the truth, a crime in APC' - Labour Party on Ndume saga

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

Museveni congratulates Kagame on re-election, emphasises East African Unity

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

The Supreme Court of Nigeria (Business Day)

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders FG to pay allocations directly to LGAs

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman. [The Punch]

Mild drama as ex-minister standing trial for fraud collapses outside court

President Bola Tinubu. [Punch]

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy