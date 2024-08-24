Dangote Refinery tests run petrol production, full operations begin September

This is according to a Reuters report, which cited a note by industry monitor IIR Energy.

According to the report, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery is expected to commence full operations and rollout of petrol in mid-September after missing several deadlines.

The $20 billion facility built by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote has only produced diesel and other distilled fuels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the year, Dangote announced that petrol deliveries from the refinery would start in May but that didn’t come to fruition.

The company later shifted the rollout date to July and, subsequently August, all to no avail due to hiccups in crude oil supply to the plant.

“It is possible that there could be further extensions,” IIR said in a note to clients.

Once fully operational, the Dangote Refinery is set to be a game changer in the decades-long Europe-to-Africa fuel trade and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

FG moves to resolve crude supply to Dangote Refinery

This development comes after a Federal Government committee tasked to ensure the implementation of crude oil sales to local refineries in naira reached an agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery for the rollout of petrol in September this year.

Recall the Federal Government said it would commence the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other local refineries from October 1, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a meeting with the Implementation Committee in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT