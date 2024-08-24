ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote Refinery tests run petrol production, full operations begin September

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Dangote Refinery is set to overturn the decades-long Europe-to-Africa fuel trade and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.

Dangote crashes diesel price to ₦,1000/litre to lower inflation rate
Dangote crashes diesel price to ₦,1000/litre to lower inflation rate

Recommended articles

This is according to a Reuters report, which cited a note by industry monitor IIR Energy.

According to the report, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery is expected to commence full operations and rollout of petrol in mid-September after missing several deadlines.

The $20 billion facility built by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote has only produced diesel and other distilled fuels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the year, Dangote announced that petrol deliveries from the refinery would start in May but that didn’t come to fruition.

The company later shifted the rollout date to July and, subsequently August, all to no avail due to hiccups in crude oil supply to the plant.

“It is possible that there could be further extensions,” IIR said in a note to clients.

Once fully operational, the Dangote Refinery is set to be a game changer in the decades-long Europe-to-Africa fuel trade and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products.

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This development comes after a Federal Government committee tasked to ensure the implementation of crude oil sales to local refineries in naira reached an agreement with Dangote Petroleum Refinery for the rollout of petrol in September this year.

Recall the Federal Government said it would commence the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other local refineries from October 1, 2024.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, during a meeting with the Implementation Committee in Abuja.

ALSO READ: We've not fixed petrol price - Dangote Refinery dismisses ₦650/litre speculation

ADVERTISEMENT

The first PMS delivery from Dangote is expected next month under existing agreements,” the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji, and the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee said at the meeting.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Refinery tests run petrol production, full operations begin September

Dangote Refinery tests run petrol production, full operations begin September

I've been to 55 countries, Nigeria is different - UN Tourism official

I've been to 55 countries, Nigeria is different - UN Tourism official

Corps member kidnapped in Zamfara rescued after 1 year in captivity

Corps member kidnapped in Zamfara rescued after 1 year in captivity

NRC boss cries out over railway destruction by vandals, begs Nigerians for help

NRC boss cries out over railway destruction by vandals, begs Nigerians for help

US pledges commitment to deepening security cooperation with ECOWAS

US pledges commitment to deepening security cooperation with ECOWAS

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Kogi APC, SDP trade blame after violent attack at Supreme Court on Friday

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Abiodun to complete reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota highway in 18 months

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant achievements under my watch - Tinubu

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

UFC star Adesanya receives rousing welcome in Osun, set for traditional honour

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'