Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has decried the negative effects of cyber crime on the country’s image at the global scene.

The NiDCOM chief made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Her remark was on the background of the recent raid made by Dubai police on one of Nigerian fraudsters, Ramoni Igbalode, a.k. a Hushpuppi and 11 other members of his gang.

“Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off like Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi. This is really denting to our image as a people.

“But like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians; hardworking, dedication and commitment is what we, as a country are known for,” she said.

NAN recalls that Hushpuppi and members of his gang were arrested in June at their Dubai residences, by the Police.

Huspuppi was arrested along with Olalekan Ponle, also known as Woodberry and 10 others.

The 12 suspects were arrested in six simultaneous raids carried out by the e-police unit of the Dubai Police.

Fraud committed amount to 1.6 billion dirhams ($435,611,200).

Dubai police seized cash worth 150 million dirhams ($40,838,550) during the raid, 21 laptops as well as 47 smartphones.