Customs to arrest rice, illicit goods smugglers during Eid-el-Kabir in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The comptroller stated that the staff strength in the service might reduce due to the Muslim personnel celebrating Sallah.

The Area Comptroller, James Ojo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun, warned that anybody who tried it would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Ojo said that many smugglers had been arrested several times, adding that they would continue to be arrested, especially those engaging in smuggling rice into the country.

The area comptroller reiterated that the Federal Government did not want any illicit or banned goods to come into the country in whatever form.

“We are warning smugglers to desist from dealing in illicit goods as customs is not relenting in dealing with such acts and I want to assure them that we are equal to the task.

“In addition, we are at our best in customs and we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that smugglers are brought to book,” he said.

Though Ojo stated that the staff strength in the service might reduce now due to the Muslim personnel celebrating Sallah. He said adequate deployment would be made in strategic locations to beef up security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

