ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Bayo Wahab

Scam artists usually announce fake vacancies in the Nigeria Customs Service to defraud Nigerians.

Nigeria Customs-Officers [Premium Times]
Nigeria Customs-Officers [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The NCS on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, advised the general public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to the antics of scammers.

The service issued this notice via its official Twitter handle (now known as X) with a screenshot of the fake recruitment website created by scam artists to announce vacancies in the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCS tweeted, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to alert the general public that there is no ongoing recruitment at the moment. Steer clear of unverified information to avoid falling prey to the antics of scammers. Stay updated by checking our verified official social media channels for accurate information about NCS.”

Scam artists usually announce fake vacancies in the Nigeria Customs Service to defraud Nigerians.

Recall that in April 2023, the agency called on Nigerians to disregard recruitment notices circulating online.

The NCS described the notice as the handiwork of unscrupulous elements, stressing that the agency was not recruiting.

The service said vacancies would be announced on its website whenever it intends to recruit.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

The former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal,

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari [Arise News]

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU