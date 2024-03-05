Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

The NCS on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, advised the general public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to the antics of scammers.

The service issued this notice via its official Twitter handle (now known as X) with a screenshot of the fake recruitment website created by scam artists to announce vacancies in the agency.

The NCS tweeted, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to alert the general public that there is no ongoing recruitment at the moment. Steer clear of unverified information to avoid falling prey to the antics of scammers. Stay updated by checking our verified official social media channels for accurate information about NCS.”

Scam artists usually announce fake vacancies in the Nigeria Customs Service to defraud Nigerians.

Recall that in April 2023, the agency called on Nigerians to disregard recruitment notices circulating online.

The NCS described the notice as the handiwork of unscrupulous elements, stressing that the agency was not recruiting.