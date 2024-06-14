ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniyi said that the proceeds from illicit drugs were often used to finance disruptions by non-state actors, which was inimical to national security and the economy.

From the middle, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi; the Zonal Coordinator Zone A, ACG Saidu Yusuf; the Customs Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi; and the representative of NDLEA, during the briefing of the intercepted cannabis, codeine in Lagos on Friday. [NAN]
From the middle, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi; the Zonal Coordinator Zone A, ACG Saidu Yusuf; the Customs Controller, Tin Can Island Port Command, Comptroller Dera Nnadi; and the representative of NDLEA, during the briefing of the intercepted cannabis, codeine in Lagos on Friday. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Adeniyi made this known to newsmen in Lagos on Friday, saying that the intercepted drugs were valued at ₦4 billion.

He said among the intercepted drugs by the Tin Can Island Port Command was 172kg of cannabis indica concealed in three drums and intercepted by the Intelligence Unit of the service.

According to the comptroller-general, a breakdown of the drugs includes three plastic drums of cannabis indica; 46 bags of cannabis indica; 877 codeine syrup and 82 cartons of other drugs valued at ₦4 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the cannabis was intercepted in two 40ft containers while the intercepted codeine was also in two 40ft containers.

Adeniyi who described the seizures as a warning to those involved in the unlawful acts, said that the service would ensure the dismantling of the network of people involved.

“I promise to apply the heaviest sanction against customs officers found culpable.

“Beyond revenue loss, some port operators and officers of the service are suspected to be involved in the illegal drug importation.

“Intelligence indicated that a lot of terminals are involved in the customs’ findings and that there are abuses of procedures involving customs officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

.” The importer of the drugs gave two fake addresses which raised customs curiosity leading to the discovery,” Adeniyi said.

He commended the Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Dera Nnadi and his team for the seizures which he described as a fall-out of dedication and hard work.

Adeniyi recalled that in recent months, the service had reported numbers of successfully executed interceptions of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, illegal wildlife and petroleum products at various locations which represented concerted efforts to prevent illegal entries into our country through diverse routes.

He drew attention to the misuse and abuse of drugs, particularly cannabis indica and codeine which posed severe dangers to society and also the devastating effects on youths.

Adeniyi said that the proceeds from illicit drugs were often used to finance disruptions by non-state actors, which was inimical to national security and the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is determined to stabilise the economy and create an environment where all our citizens can thrive and prosper.

“As part of these efforts, Nigeria’s customer service plays a crucial role, not only in revenue collection from legitimate trade but protection of our society.

“Our mandates include ensuring that harmful and illegal substances do not find their way into our communities.

“It is within this context that the ongoing collaborative efforts between Nigeria Customs Service, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other sister agencies have consistently yielded positive results,” Adeniyi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Edo Guber: APC camp swells as 2 PDP aspirants collapse structure for Okpebholo

Edo Guber: APC camp swells as 2 PDP aspirants collapse structure for Okpebholo

No country grows without good power sector - Minister to go tough on vandals

No country grows without good power sector - Minister to go tough on vandals

Visit hospital early to prevent cholera death - Health professional urges Nigerians

Visit hospital early to prevent cholera death - Health professional urges Nigerians

Sports coach, bedridden for spinal cord injury, begs Soludo, Nigerians for help

Sports coach, bedridden for spinal cord injury, begs Soludo, Nigerians for help

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to the govt [Rest Less]

KSIRS unveils e-tax system to enable taxpayers pay directly to govt’s coffers

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007