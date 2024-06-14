Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Adeniyi made this known to newsmen in Lagos on Friday, saying that the intercepted drugs were valued at ₦4 billion.

He said among the intercepted drugs by the Tin Can Island Port Command was 172kg of cannabis indica concealed in three drums and intercepted by the Intelligence Unit of the service.

According to the comptroller-general, a breakdown of the drugs includes three plastic drums of cannabis indica; 46 bags of cannabis indica; 877 codeine syrup and 82 cartons of other drugs valued at ₦4 billion.

He said that the cannabis was intercepted in two 40ft containers while the intercepted codeine was also in two 40ft containers.

Adeniyi who described the seizures as a warning to those involved in the unlawful acts, said that the service would ensure the dismantling of the network of people involved.

“I promise to apply the heaviest sanction against customs officers found culpable.

“Beyond revenue loss, some port operators and officers of the service are suspected to be involved in the illegal drug importation.

“Intelligence indicated that a lot of terminals are involved in the customs’ findings and that there are abuses of procedures involving customs officers.

.” The importer of the drugs gave two fake addresses which raised customs curiosity leading to the discovery,” Adeniyi said.

He commended the Customs Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Dera Nnadi and his team for the seizures which he described as a fall-out of dedication and hard work.

Adeniyi recalled that in recent months, the service had reported numbers of successfully executed interceptions of illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, illegal wildlife and petroleum products at various locations which represented concerted efforts to prevent illegal entries into our country through diverse routes.

He drew attention to the misuse and abuse of drugs, particularly cannabis indica and codeine which posed severe dangers to society and also the devastating effects on youths.

Adeniyi said that the proceeds from illicit drugs were often used to finance disruptions by non-state actors, which was inimical to national security and the economy.

“The Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is determined to stabilise the economy and create an environment where all our citizens can thrive and prosper.

“As part of these efforts, Nigeria’s customer service plays a crucial role, not only in revenue collection from legitimate trade but protection of our society.

“Our mandates include ensuring that harmful and illegal substances do not find their way into our communities.