Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

This crucial legislation aims to empower the Nigerian Shippers Council to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect shippers’ interests, and promote economic growth.

Reacting to this development, civil society groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG) have expressed their support for the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council regulatory agency, highlighting the potential benefits it could bring.

Speaking on behalf of the groups at a press conference on Monday, June 17, Nwogu Ndubisi hailed the Committee on Shipping Services for its inclusivity, which allowed stakeholders to make inputs to the Bill at a public hearing.

“Our coalition is pleased to note that 99% of the opinions expressed at the public hearing were in favour of the Bill as presented.

“We also note that a few amendments were suggested, which the House Committee on Shipping Services, ably led by Honourable Abdulsamad Dansuki, has promised to take notice of. Such an accommodating disposition is what the electorates expect of our lawmakers, and we look forward to the House sustaining this trend.

“We want to specifically commend the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas for the speedy consideration of the Bill by the People’s House under his leadership,” Ndubisi said.

He said the Bill would bring much-needed transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the sector while strengthening the Shippers Council’s regulatory powers, reducing costs, increasing competition, and improving service delivery.