Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Segun Adeyemi

This crucial legislation seeks to enable the Nigerian Shippers Council to efficiently oversee the shipping sector, safeguard shippers' interests, and foster economic development.

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]
This crucial legislation aims to empower the Nigerian Shippers Council to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect shippers’ interests, and promote economic growth.

Reacting to this development, civil society groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG) have expressed their support for the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council regulatory agency, highlighting the potential benefits it could bring.

Speaking on behalf of the groups at a press conference on Monday, June 17, Nwogu Ndubisi hailed the Committee on Shipping Services for its inclusivity, which allowed stakeholders to make inputs to the Bill at a public hearing.

“Our coalition is pleased to note that 99% of the opinions expressed at the public hearing were in favour of the Bill as presented.

“We also note that a few amendments were suggested, which the House Committee on Shipping Services, ably led by Honourable Abdulsamad Dansuki, has promised to take notice of. Such an accommodating disposition is what the electorates expect of our lawmakers, and we look forward to the House sustaining this trend.

“We want to specifically commend the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Rt. Hon. Tajudden Abbas for the speedy consideration of the Bill by the People’s House under his leadership,” Ndubisi said.

He said the Bill would bring much-needed transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the sector while strengthening the Shippers Council’s regulatory powers, reducing costs, increasing competition, and improving service delivery.

He, therefore, said that the passage of this Bill will positively impact the Nigerian economy and the lives of citizens.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

