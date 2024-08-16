Cross River's IGR hits ₦6.3bn as Gov Otu restores public trust - Commissioner

Ekpang who disclosed at a press briefing in Calabar on Friday, said that Gov. Bassey Otu had restored the people’s confidence in government.

“This feat became possible because the current administration has restored trust and confidence in governance. People now pay taxes without being forced

“Business outfits and residents have seen transparency and judicious utilisation of public fund. They have decided to willingly pay their taxes,” he said.

The commissioner said that ongoing people-oriented projects in the state were testimonies of the governor’s commitment to improving the people’s quality of life. Ekpang further said that efforts were underway to renovate and re-equip some state-owned media organisations for greater efficiency.

“We met a total collapse of facilities in the information sector. The EndSARS protest also led to the vandalism of some of the facilities.

“We are at the verge of concluding the process to renovate the Chronicle office. We project a little above ₦400 million for this.

“The state government has procured a new transmitter in order to increase the reach of our broadcast station beyond Calabar.