ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ayuk says it is not true that new cases of cholera were detected in the state.

Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk.
Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Ayuk.

Recommended articles

Ayuk, who was reacting to the recent outbreak of the disease in some states in the country, said this on Monday in Calabar during a chat with journalists.

He said that contrary to some news reports, it was not true that new cases of cholera were detected in the state.

“The last time there was a confirmed case was in January and that has been addressed, this notwithstanding, the state is fully prepared for any emergency response in the current wave of national outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public health emergency response centre has been activated, while the local government response teams have all been strengthened with adequate capacity, including commodities to handle any emergency.

“The citizens of the state are advised to adhere to precautionary measures by maintaining good personal hygiene, safe foods and water consumption, as well as avoid crowded environments,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to residents to report any experience of diarrhea or stooling, vomiting, or other cholera-related symptoms to the nearest health facility in the state.

He restated the state government’s commitment to the health and well-being of residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 40 people have been confirmed dead from the disease, while over 500 persons have been affected in the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

Sokoto govt replies Shettima over alleged plot to dethrone Sultan

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

113 countries have never had a woman Head of State, only 26 are led by women

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Meet 21 Nigerian politicians who own multi-billion naira properties in Dubai

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Tinubu's student loan, coastal highway project was our idea - Sowore

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

Tinubu appoints LASU VC's husband as CEO of Consumer Protection Commission

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

950,000 women at risk of maternal deaths in Zamfara

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

NCDC reports 1,598 suspected cholera cases across 107 LGAs

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf and President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Governor Yusuf extends Eid-il-Kabir greetings to Tinubu, Kwankwaso

The suspects were arrested at a motor park (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Suspected kidnappers arrested while trying to escape with ransom

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change