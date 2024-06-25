Cross River health commissioner refutes NCDC cholera outbreak report

Ayuk, who was reacting to the recent outbreak of the disease in some states in the country, said this on Monday in Calabar during a chat with journalists.

He said that contrary to some news reports, it was not true that new cases of cholera were detected in the state.

“The last time there was a confirmed case was in January and that has been addressed, this notwithstanding, the state is fully prepared for any emergency response in the current wave of national outbreak.

“The public health emergency response centre has been activated, while the local government response teams have all been strengthened with adequate capacity, including commodities to handle any emergency.

“The citizens of the state are advised to adhere to precautionary measures by maintaining good personal hygiene, safe foods and water consumption, as well as avoid crowded environments,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to residents to report any experience of diarrhea or stooling, vomiting, or other cholera-related symptoms to the nearest health facility in the state.

He restated the state government’s commitment to the health and well-being of residents.