Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State commissioner said that the contractors only left the project sites because of the heavy rainfall.

Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]
Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]

Ekpang made the denial while speaking to newsmen on the state's ongoing road projects in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government is being accused of not being proactive in the implementation of two key road projects it used to mark its first year in office.

A NAN survey around some project sites showed that the contractors handling the Parliamentary Extension and the Zone 6/NNPC-Tank Farm Road projects at Esuk Utan were no longer at work.

No equipment owned by the contractor, FaithPlant Construction Limited, was found within the project site. NAN reports that a section of the Parliamentary Extension Road, constructed under the administration of the former governor, Liyel Imoke, had become highly deteriorated.

Similarly, the Tank Farm Road, constructed during the military era, had also become a nightmare for truck drivers and other road users. NAN further reports that upon resumption of office, Otu commissioned work to commence on the reconstruction of the two roads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said that the contractors only left the project sites because of the heavy rainfall.

“Our projects are still very much on course, it is not true that we have abandoned these projects, they are very important to us, and we will complete them.

“The only challenge here is the weather and you don’t expect the contractors to leave their equipment on site during the rains.

“Let me also say that the peculiarity of the Parliamentary Extension Road does not permit continuation of work during the rains. The area is swampy,” he said.

