Cross River Assembly passes ₦437.876bn supplementary budget for development projects

A breakdown of the budget showed that ₦151.684 billion was appropriated for personnel cost, ₦283.333 billion was for capital expenditure and ₦2.857 billion was approved for statutory expenditure.

It would be recalled that on July 18, Gov. Bassey Otu, presented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the assembly.

Speaking during a debate on the bill, Cyril Omini, the Chairman, of the Finance and Appropriation Committee, said that the committee undertook a detailed scrutiny of the bill before reporting to the house. He said that the budget would enable the governor to effectively run the business of governance and undertake more development projects in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omini who represents Yakurr 1 Constituency, said that the bill was referred to the committee after passing the first and second reading.

“As a committee, we adhered to Orders 64 and 66 of the house rules in carrying out our assignment,” he said.

Other lawmakers who spoke during the debate commended the committee for a thorough exercise and described the supplementary budget as a step in the right direction.