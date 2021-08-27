RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Lagos Govt to hold weekend vaccination

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government says the vaccination exercise in the state will only hold on weekdays after this weekend exercise.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]
Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]

Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state government will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

Recommended articles

Abayomi disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos after receiving the preliminary report of the day- three of the vaccination exercise in the state.

He said that the plan to do the vaccination this weekend was to ensure that citizens, who were scheduled for vaccination on Saturday and Sunday, got their first dose.

“This is to avoid a backlog which may eventually strain the process,” he said.

The commissioner, however, emphasised that vaccination exercise in the state would only hold on weekdays after this weekend exercise, except otherwise stated.

He advised the enrollees already scheduled for vaccination this weekend to present themselves at their respective assigned vaccination sites between 9:00 am. and 4:00 pm.

According to Abayomi, the overarching goal of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 infection.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Lagos Govt to hold weekend vaccination

COVID-19: NYSC to decamp violators of safety protocols

Bandits kidnap 4 persons in 2 Kaduna communities – Police

State of the Nation: Gov Okowa urges FG to convoke national dialogue

UK donates 592,880 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria

PDP caucus proposes October for national convention

15 students kidnapped from Zamfara College regain freedom after 11 days in captivity

SES’s O3b mPOWER Tapped by Microsoft for Azure Network Cloud Services

Secondus back in office as PDP Chairman after Kebbi High Court order