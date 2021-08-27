COVID-19: Lagos Govt to hold weekend vaccination

Abayomi disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos after receiving the preliminary report of the day- three of the vaccination exercise in the state.

He said that the plan to do the vaccination this weekend was to ensure that citizens, who were scheduled for vaccination on Saturday and Sunday, got their first dose.

“This is to avoid a backlog which may eventually strain the process,” he said.

The commissioner, however, emphasised that vaccination exercise in the state would only hold on weekdays after this weekend exercise, except otherwise stated.

He advised the enrollees already scheduled for vaccination this weekend to present themselves at their respective assigned vaccination sites between 9:00 am. and 4:00 pm.