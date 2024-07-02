ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Prosecution Counsel said he served the defence counsel in court because all efforts to serve him on time proved abortive.

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10
Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Recommended articles

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) charged the defendants alongside the Hospital with 11 counts bordering on organ harvesting.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya fixed the date for all the applications to be heard after Olorunlaye’s defence counsel, Richard Adepoju told the court that the prosecution counsel, Hassan Tahir did not serve him court processes on time.

“We intend to reply on point of law in writing on the prosecution’s reply on Olorunlaye’s no-case submission address. We were served this morning in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our constitutional right to be served and do not intend to wave it. The prosecution counsel called me after work on Friday for service and I told him I would pick it up on Monday which I could not,” Adepoju said.

The Prosecution Counsel however said he served the defence counsel in court because all efforts to serve him on time proved abortive.

“We were in his chambers twice which was locked and we called a number written and a lady said she would come on Friday for service but did not, they do not have an email address in their process else we would have sent it through. We oppose to an adjournment to reply on point of law,” Tahir added.

Afam Odigwe, SAN, counsel to the other defendants said that the reason not to effect service is immaterial adding that it was a constitutional right to respond.

Adepoju moved a motion dated May 22, seeking leave to appeal the ruling of the court earlier made on May 21, admitting Olorunlaye’s confessional statement and supporting his motion with a 12-paragraph affidavit and attached with one exhibit. He however urged the court to grant his prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution alleged that Olorunlaye procured two 17-year-old boys and a 25-year-old man, Aminu Yahuza for the removal of their kidneys at the said hospital located in Area 11, Garki, Abuja sometime in February 2023.

Tahir said that Ugochukwu, an Administrative Secretary at the hospital, assisted in the removal of the kidneys of the victims in the said hospital. The prosecution further alleged that Otabor accommodated the victims at Alliance Hospital for the removal of their kidneys while Abayomi, a surgeon at the hospital, performed the operations.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 20(2)(a)(3) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and was punishable under the same section(2)(b).

The defendants however pleaded not guilty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

Imo Assembly suspends 4 members for alleged impeachment plot against speaker

Imo Assembly suspends 4 members for alleged impeachment plot against speaker

Adeleke wants corps members to rebuild Nigeria's unity during service year

Adeleke wants corps members to rebuild Nigeria's unity during service year

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Is Saliu Mustapha most powerful first-time senator? - Senate leader Bamidele speaks

Is Saliu Mustapha most powerful first-time senator? - Senate leader Bamidele speaks

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

How to avoid cholera in 5 easy steps

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks [Channels Television]

Lagos Govt to divert traffic from Alfred Rewane, Osborne Ikoyi roads for 4 weeks

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to comply with regulations (Asabametro)

DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

Cubana Chief Priest's Naira abuse charge struck out after settlement terms [Daily Post Nigeria]

Cubana Chief Priest is officially free as court ends his naira abuse case

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre

IPMAN Adamawa/Taraba vows to continue strike as petrol hits ₦2,000 per litre