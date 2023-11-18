Court remands 2 to correctional centre over alleged missing manhood

The defendants were remanded on two-count charges of conspiracy and assault.

The prosecuting officer, Insp. M. Ebirie, had told the court that on Oct. 24, at SPAR Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt, the defendants assaulted Tuoyo and his wife, Susan, over a suspicion that the old man stole Shadrack’s manhood.

Ebirie explained that the defendants, and others currently at large, conspired and committed a felony, an offence punishable under section 516(A) of the Criminal Code, cap 37, Vol.ll, law of Rivers state of Nigeria.

He said that the defendants and others at large on the same date and place, unlawfully assaulted the duo by giving them fist blows on their body which caused bodily harm and a fracture on the wife’s left leg.

According to him, this is an offence punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code, laws of the Federation as applicable in Rivers State.