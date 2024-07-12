ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge held that the former minister shall enter into a bond or agreement of ₦10 billion with a bank.

Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]
Former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman [Blueprint Newspapers Limited]

Recommended articles

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling on Mamman’s bail application moved by his counsel, Femi Ate, SAN, held that alternatively, the former minister shall enter into a bond or agreement of ₦10 billion with a bank.

The judge held that the sureties must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court. Justice Omotosho also held that the sureties’ property, which must have title registers, must be worth ₦750 million valuation.

Moreover, the judge said that the sureties must present an affidavit of means and three years of tax evidence which would be verified by the court registrar. He ordered that sureties must produce a passport photograph each while Mamman must submit his international passport to the court registry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Omotosho, who ordered Mamman to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail, adjourned the matter until September 25 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Omotosho had, on Thursday, ordered the remand of ex-minister in the correctional centre pending the hearing of his bail application.

The judge gave the order after Mamman pleaded not guilty to a 12-count amended charge bordering on money laundering offences. Upon hearing the bail application on Friday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, A.O. Mohammed, did not oppose Mamman’s bail plea.

Delivering the ruling, the judge said granting bail is a constitutional right of the defendant which must be exercised judicially and judiciously. He said the defendant is innocent until proven guilty by law.

NAN reports that the EFCC had filed a 12-count money laundering charge against the Mamman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was alleged to have committed money laundering offences to the tune of ₦33 billion. The former minister served under former President Buhari from 2019 to 2021.

On May 10, 2021, he was arrested and detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja. Buhari had September 1, 2021, sacked Mamman and the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in what was called a cabinet restructuring.

Mamman was accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert billions of naira.

The investigations uncovered property in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars had reportedly been recovered.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

LG autonomy: Will caretaker chairmen benefit from S'Court verdict? Ozekhome speaks

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Premier League 2024/25: Analysing the early contenders

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Court grants ex-minister Mamman ₦10 billion bail in money laundering trial

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

APC suffer major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

APC suffer major setback as Doguwa defects to PDP

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Mohammed spends ₦323m to boost coverage, eliminate zero dose vaccination in State

Is Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy a sham? Prof Odinkalu speaks

Is Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy a sham? Prof Odinkalu speaks

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

Governor Buni hires 3,196 youths into civil service since 2019

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024 [Daily Post]

Nationwide darkness as national grid suffers 7th collapse in 2024