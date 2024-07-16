RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

The judge held that there was no medical appointment or invitation brought before the court.

The EFCC charged Emefiele with criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence when he served as the apex bank’s boss.

Among the allegations was that the former CBN boss forged a document titled: Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and purported same to have emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF).

Besides he is also accused of using his office as CBN governor to confer unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies; April 1616 Nigeria Ltd and Architekon Nigeria Ltd.

Emefiele in the amended charge was alleged to have, on February 8, 2023, knowingly obtained, by false pretence, $6,230,000.00 by falsely representing that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation vide a letter dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF 43/L.01/201 requested the CBN to provide a contingent logistic advance for $6,230,000 “in line with Mr. President’s directive.”

Justice Hamza Muazu dismissed the application in a ruling. Muazu held that though the applicant stated that he would be away from July 28 to September 10, there was no medical appointment or invitation brought before the court.

He held that though, the court had the discretion to grant leave the applicant is standing trial in various charges in three courts, two in FCT and one in Lagos.

"The letter of invitation for medical follow up is not attached.

"As it stands now, I can not use my discretion to grant the application and he is standing trial in three courts.

"The application is hereby dismissed and the adjourned date for continuation of trial still stands” he held.

At the proceedings of June 25, Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, SAN, informed the judge of the defendant’s application for medical leave. The judge adjourned the hearing of the application until July 8.

On July 8, Emefiele through his lawyer, Labi Lawal, urged the court to release his passport, previously deposited as part of his bail conditions, to enable him to travel to the UK for medical treatment.

However, the prosecution counsel, Muhammad Omeiza, argued that no medical report was presented to the court showing that Emefiele was suffering from an ailment that could not be treated in Nigeria. He added that the defence did not present any medical report showing that an ailment plagued Emefiele.

Lawal told the court that there was also no evidence to show that his ailment cannot be treated in Nigeria. He also stated that Emefiele posed a flight risk due to his connections with co-conspirators abroad and ongoing trials in three different courts.

However, the defence counsel faulted the prosecution’s arguments as speculative. He said an international red alert could ensure Emefiele is returned if he did not comply after the medical trip.

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

