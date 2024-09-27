ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

The youths declared their stand on the planned uprising, pledging their continuous support for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths
Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

Recommended articles

The youths, in their thousands, stormed Effurun to make their position known at a Stakeholders’/Engagement Forum convened by the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Effurun is the administrative headquarters of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The youths declared their stand on the planned uprising, pledging their continuous support for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called on their colleagues in the region to shun the proposed protest, assuring that Tinubu was committed to addressing the various challenges confronting the region.

Earlier, PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, had urged the Niger Delta people to resist any call for a protest.

Otuaro noted that the peace and stability in the Niger Delta rest in the hands of its residents and urged them to continue to remain peaceful.

He said that constructive engagement with the government was paramount to achieving growth and development.

The PAP boss disclosed that construction work would soon resume on the East-West Road, which, according to him, is a major artery in the Niger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President means well for the Niger Delta, and we must support his efforts to bring development to our region.

“The Niger Delta people will not be part of any protest.

“The problems of the Niger Delta will be resolved by the president, but it is up to us to ensure our region is not used as a base for protests.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our region is peaceful.

“It is in our hands to keep the Niger Delta secure and support the Federal Government’s efforts to improve our communities,” Otuaro said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, a leader in the Niger Delta, Paul Elvis, sued for peace, emphasising that crisis was not the panacea to the challenges bedevilling the region.

He stressed the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes, noting that peace could not be attained in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

“We must understand that violence will only lead to more destruction and suffering in our communities.

“Our people have legitimate concerns, but we must channel these grievances through dialogue, not violence,” he said.

NAN recalls that PAP held a similar engagement on Wednesday with women groups drawn from the various ethnic nationalities in the region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

Count us out of October 1 nationwide protest – Niger Delta youths

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Immigration cleared 204,332 passport applications in 10 months - Minister

Immigration cleared 204,332 passport applications in 10 months - Minister

Police warn October 1 protesters against breakdown of law in Lagos

Police warn October 1 protesters against breakdown of law in Lagos

Deliver or be prosecuted, Gov Nwifuru warns Ebonyi commissioner

Deliver or be prosecuted, Gov Nwifuru warns Ebonyi commissioner

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

I came to work for Nigerians, not to look for money - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC