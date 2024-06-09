ADVERTISEMENT
Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items distributed to the beneficiaries included 1,200 exercise books, 120 school bags, 240 sets of uniforms and 120 pairs of shoes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Aliyu, while presenting the educational materials to the beneficiaries at Achika on Sunday, said the beneficiaries were orphans.

He said the gesture was meant to improve their educational standard and secure their future.

Bashir said the beneficiaries would be enrolled at the Government Junior Secondary School, Achika, and Government Arabic Junior Secondary School, Achika.

He promised that the beneficiaries would be sponsored to study from the junior secondary school level up to the senior level.

“This will be continued even after I am no longer in office,” he said.

The councillor said that the gesture was part of his contribution toward the development of the state.

“I am focusing on empowering the vulnerable and the downtrodden,” he said.

According to him, the initiative will secure the future of the children, especially orphans, who nowadays find it difficult to realise their educational dreams.

Bashir said the beneficiaries included 65 girls and 54 boys, adding that about 50 of them were drop-outs.

“I will continue to look after these children until they graduate from secondary school. Empowering children like these, all of them orphans, is a great service to humanity.

“They need the society’s support in order to be good and productive members of the society. Abandoning them would be dangerous.

“That is why I decided to sponsor their education from junior up to senior secondary school level even if I am no longer holding a political appointment,” he said.

Others included 120 socks, 240 pens and 240 pieces of pencils.

