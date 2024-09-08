Corps member empowers widows, youths, street children in Abia, each gets ₦100k

The five-day free programme, held at Umuahia North Local Area headquarters on Saturday, equipped participants with lucrative skills such as craft making, video editing and digital marketing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 participants, including four widows, four street children and two youths received ₦100,000 each as start-up capital during the closing ceremony.

Owums, who hails from Imo, said he was touched by the high number of out-of-school children and young widows in the state, prompting him to organise the training.

The corps member, who said empowerment was his personal Community Development Service (CDS) project, expressed gratitude to NYSC and sponsors for their collaboration.

Governor Alex Otti, in a remark, commended Owums and reiterated his administration’s readiness to collaborate with everyone interested in supporting the state’s development.

Otti was represented by Onyebuchi Chukwu, his Special Assistant on Youth Development.

In appreciation, Owums was honoured with a chieftaincy title of ‘Olu Aka Chukwu I of Umuawa-Alocha’, meaning Hand Work of God, by Eze Godswill Asomugha.

Asomugha praised Owums’ selfless service, saying that his contribution to the community was truly remarkable.

“You have demonstrated the true spirit of NYSC and we are grateful,” he said.

Earlier, Christiana Ugwu, the NYSC Zonal Inspector, had said that Owums’ dedication and impact were an inspiration to all.

“He has set a high standard for future corps members,” she declared.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Maureen Aghukwa, commended Owums for his focus on empowering widows and vulnerable groups.

“Your efforts align with our government’s priorities, and we look forward to collaborating with you further,” she said.

The Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Obilor Ananaba, also praised Owums, saying that his initiative had shown that young people could drive positive change in society.