The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Musa said the Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps Victoria Island, Lagos in compliance with the directive of the COAS had adopted proactive measures against the pandemic.

He disclosed that the medical personnel in Bonny Camp Cantonment had intensified the screening of personnel and individuals going in or out of the cantonment by checking temperature and mandatory hand washing.

According to him, wash hand basins, sanitizers and soaps have been positioned at suitable locations at the entrance of the Cantonment to ease or ensure compliance.

“Inhabitants and visitors to Abakpa Cantonment Enugu and 82 Division Headquarters Complex along Abakaliki Road are also being screened by medical staff from the Division’s hospital.

“There are also indications that drastic measures have been emplaced to restrict access to mammy market in the barracks in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“At Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment housing 2 Division Nigerian Army, there is noticeable increase in medical checks at the two major gates leading into the Cantonment.

“Thermometers and hand sanitizers with the requisite medical staff from the Division’s hospital are reportedly in position and available to soldiers, their families and necessary visitors into the Cantonment.

“The situation is the same in 81 Division Lagos where the medical personnel are strategically positioned at the main gate entrance to the headquarter’s complex to screen personnel getting into the building,” he said.

Hand washing and sanitising at the entrance of Bonny Army Cantonment in Lagos. [NAN]

Musa also disclosed that the Tailoring arm of the service had been directed to start the production of the required masks for officers, soldiers and their families.

This, according to him, is due to the scarcity of the product in the open market especially in Ibadan and environs.

He added that all commanders had also initiated measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus into their respective barracks and other locations.

“Measures such as personal hygiene, hand-sanitization, online correspondences and social distancing are strictly being enforced and observed from the army Headquarters down to units and formations levels across the country.

“Teams of medical experts and military police have been mandated and have since been going round the barracks and cantonments to ensure that the outlined preventive measures are being implemented in line with the desire of the Chief of Army Staff.

“There are clear signs that the Nigerian Army is not resting on its oars, as it is intensifying preventive measures against the spread of the dreaded COVID 19 across the barracks in Nigeria,” he added.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has also designated 17 centres across the six geopolitical zone in the country to support the government effort to tackle the novel coronavirus.

DHQ also announced that military medical personnel had been deployed and trained to complement the effort of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It also disclosed that the retired medical personnel of the armed forces would be recalled to boost its manpower.