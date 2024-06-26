ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akinwole wondered how long it took the federal government and the national assembly to sort out the re-introduced national anthem.

60k increment for professors & other reasons why ASUU rejected FG's offer.
60k increment for professors & other reasons why ASUU rejected FG's offer.

Recommended articles

ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan (UI) branch, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, made the call during a town hall in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall was organised by ASUU to sensitise parents, students and the general public on the need for the government to address the issues affecting university education in Nigeria.

Akinwole listed ASUU’s demands to include: a logical conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, funding for the revitalisation of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of 2012, 2013, and the MoA of 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the reinstatement of the governing councils in universities, the release of unpaid salaries of staff on the sabbatical, release of deductions, payment of Earned Academic Allowances, the proliferation of public universities, implementation of UTAS in place of IPPIS and implementation of visitation panels’ reports.

“There are templates on the ground that we expect this government to implement. All that needs to be done is already in the template.

“We are holding similar town hall meetings at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and other schools to make our position known to the public.

“Government should not wait till when another industrial action is declared before looking at our demands.

“The government has not sat down with ASUU and concluded discussions on what led to the industrial crises in 2020 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want the government’s response expeditiously because the patience of our members is getting thinner and thinner by the day,” he said.

Akinwole said that the union had written an open letter to the government on its demands through newspapers, as all the letters previously written had neither been acknowledged nor replied to.

“What we are saying in the open letter is that we are giving the government another period of four weeks, starting from June 8.

“If, at the expiration of the four weeks, the government fails to take any positive steps toward addressing the outstanding issues, the union will be forced to look for other means of expressing its grievances,” he said.

On the issue of minimum wage, the union leader said that it was unfortunate that the government chose to step it down for another round of consultations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinwole wondered how long it took the federal government and the national assembly to sort out the re-introduced national anthem.

He decried a situation whereby the government had to continue consulting when it came to issues concerning the masses, the workers and the downtrodden.

In his remarks, the Students’ Union President, University of Ibadan, Bolaji Aweda, pledged the union’s support to ASUU.

According to him, ASUU’s demands will lead to improvement in the standard of university education in Nigeria.

A parent, who was also one of the speakers at the meeting, Mrs Oluwakemi Ademola-Aremu, called for more investment in education so as to positively train the minds of the youth who would become leaders in the future

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

Plateau Gov’s wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

Plateau Gov’s wife raises alarm over rising cases of drug abuse in state

Tinubu wants Nigerians to join war against drug, promises more support for NDLEA

Tinubu wants Nigerians to join war against drug, promises more support for NDLEA

Lawyers threaten to sue IGP over alleged harassment of colleague

Lawyers threaten to sue IGP over alleged harassment of colleague

Tinubu not discriminating against North - Shettima

Tinubu not discriminating against North - Shettima

Lagbaja urges those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to embrace dialogue

Lagbaja urges those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to embrace dialogue

LP wants NLC to resolve differences with Abure after reunion with Apap faction

LP wants NLC to resolve differences with Abure after reunion with Apap faction

Let’s rally round Tinubu to salvage Nigeria, Shettima tells appointees

Let’s rally round Tinubu to salvage Nigeria, Shettima tells appointees

Nigeria recorded 75,000 new HIV infections in 2023 - FG

Nigeria recorded 75,000 new HIV infections in 2023 - FG

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Gov Alia set to fight corruption in education sector through attitudinal change

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

AbdulRazaq offers condolences to ex-Senate President Saraki on mother's passing

Court dismisses suit by Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Court dismisses suit by fleeing Binance executive, Anjarwalla against NSA, EFCC

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Osun Govt on high alert for cholera, no confirmed cases reported across State