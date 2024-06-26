Complete ongoing renegotiation of agreement to avert strike, ASUU tells FG

ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan (UI) branch, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, made the call during a town hall in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall was organised by ASUU to sensitise parents, students and the general public on the need for the government to address the issues affecting university education in Nigeria.

Akinwole listed ASUU’s demands to include: a logical conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, funding for the revitalisation of public universities based on the FGN-ASUU MoU of 2012, 2013, and the MoA of 2017.

Others are the reinstatement of the governing councils in universities, the release of unpaid salaries of staff on the sabbatical, release of deductions, payment of Earned Academic Allowances, the proliferation of public universities, implementation of UTAS in place of IPPIS and implementation of visitation panels’ reports.

“There are templates on the ground that we expect this government to implement. All that needs to be done is already in the template.

“We are holding similar town hall meetings at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and other schools to make our position known to the public.

“Government should not wait till when another industrial action is declared before looking at our demands.

“The government has not sat down with ASUU and concluded discussions on what led to the industrial crises in 2020 and 2022.

“We want the government’s response expeditiously because the patience of our members is getting thinner and thinner by the day,” he said.

Akinwole said that the union had written an open letter to the government on its demands through newspapers, as all the letters previously written had neither been acknowledged nor replied to.

“What we are saying in the open letter is that we are giving the government another period of four weeks, starting from June 8.

“If, at the expiration of the four weeks, the government fails to take any positive steps toward addressing the outstanding issues, the union will be forced to look for other means of expressing its grievances,” he said.

On the issue of minimum wage, the union leader said that it was unfortunate that the government chose to step it down for another round of consultations.

Akinwole wondered how long it took the federal government and the national assembly to sort out the re-introduced national anthem.

He decried a situation whereby the government had to continue consulting when it came to issues concerning the masses, the workers and the downtrodden.

In his remarks, the Students’ Union President, University of Ibadan, Bolaji Aweda, pledged the union’s support to ASUU.

According to him, ASUU’s demands will lead to improvement in the standard of university education in Nigeria.