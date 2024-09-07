Collect illegal levies, spend 2 years in jail, Delta govt warns community leaders

Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, Director–General, Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba.

He said the state law, which criminalised the collection of any form of development levies or fees at construction sites, either by members of community development committees, associations or community leaders remained in force.

He said there was a need for community leaders and residents to obey the subsisting law cited as the “Public and Private Properties Protection Law, 2018.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that several complaints of exploitations received by the Bureau were a pointer to the fact that some community leaders and their associations terrorise private property developers in the state.

He recalled that the State Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, presided over the passage of the bill when he was speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He said the bill was subsequently signed into Law in 2018 by the immediate past governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

According to Oghenesivbe, the communities use brute force and coercive strategies to collect all kinds of levies and fees ranging from ₦200,000 to over ₦1,000,000 depending on the location and size of the building structure.

He said those who willfully, deliberately and unknowingly violate the law shall be prosecuted, and such individual or group of persons risks a year or five years jail term upon conviction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that Governor Oborevwori, in an interview with a BBC correspondent in 2023, clearly stated that the collection of any form of levy in Delta had been outlawed.

“The governor said that no individual, community leader or traditional institution is permitted to collect development levies or fees from land developers, either public or private sector."

Oghenesivbe assured that the governor would continue to work round the clock to provide mega infrastructure across the three senatorial districts and attract local and foreign investors.

He, however, appealed to community leaders and stakeholders not to discourage investors from bringing development to their communities, towns and villages through illegal and fees already prohibited by law.

He quoted the law as prohibiting forceful entry, assault on construction workers/land owners, or trespassing on construction sites without lawful authorization by the site or building owner as illegal and must be avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT