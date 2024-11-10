Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala to retain DG role as WTO confirms no opposition

This is because the global trade body has confirmed Okonjo-Iweala as the sole candidate for the coveted position.

In a statement on Saturday, November 9, 2024, WTO said the Nigerian confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term on September 16, 2024.

The organisation formally commenced the process to appoint its next DG on October 8, opening the window for interested members to submit nominations until November 8.

Meanwhile, the body received no additional nominations by the November 8 deadline, clearing the coast for Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, to retain her role.

Petter Olberg, chair of the WTO’s general council, confirmed the development in a message to members.

“Under the procedures for the appointment of Directors-General (WT/L/509), I am required to communicate to Members a consolidated list of candidatures received for the post of Director-General immediately after the close of the nomination period, in this case, 8 November 2024.

“I would like to advise members that at the end of the nomination period, the only candidacy received for this post is from Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the incumbent director-general.