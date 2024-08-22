ADVERTISEMENT
Lagbaja orders investigation into alleged killing of 3 locals, cattle in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwachukwu appealed for calm and assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would also be made public.

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. [Twitter;NA]

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

Nwachukwu said social and mainstream media reports accusing troops of the Nigeria Army of the dastardly act prompted the investigation.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a disturbing news report with gory pictures/video footage published in some mainstream and social media platforms.

“The reports alleged that troops of 1 Division annihilated three persons and some cattle during a recent operation at Sabon Birni in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

Nwachukwu expressed the Nigerian army’s sympathies to the Sabon Birni community and the families of the affected persons.

“We also wish to state that the allegation will be thoroughly investigated and any personnel found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

“It is also necessary to add that the Nigerian Army, which is constitutionally mandated to protect the lives and property of the citizenry, cannot tolerate doing otherwise.

“Accordingly, Lagbaja has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident and unravel those behind it,“ he said.

Nwachukwu appealed for calm and assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would also be made public.

