Climate change responsible for incessant collapse of bridges in North-East - FG

Alkali stated this on Friday, while on the assessment of the collapsed bridge at Namnai, along the Jalingo -Wukari road in the Gassol local government area of Taraba.

The bridge which connects Taraba north to the south collapsed following a heavy downpour recently, which caused a flash flood in some parts of the state.

During the inspection, Alkali noted that the Northeast region was the most affected by climate change and its components, which has put significant pressure on both the government and the inhabitants of the region.

He, however, assured the people that the commission would not be deterred and would work with the respective state governments to find lasting solutions to the ugly incidents across the region.

“Flood washing away bridges was not the case in the region 10 to 20 years back, but today climate change is a reality,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team also visited various ongoing projects, including Mass housing at the Taraba State College of Education Zing and Staff quarters at the General Hospital Zing.

Others are the Institute for Entrepreneurship in the Taraba State University Jalingo (TSU), the Solar borehole in the same TSU and the NEDC”s office complex in Jalingo.