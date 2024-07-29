ADVERTISEMENT
Intensify prayers for Tinubu to fix eyes on God's wisdom - Cleric to Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The evangelist also urged Tinubu to remain focused in running the affairs of the country and not be distracted by detractors.

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

"Instead of groups trying to organise protests, every Nigerian should pray for the leadership of the country to take us out of the economic challenge that had plagued the nation,” she said.

Ijere made the call at a prayer service for Nigeria, held in Abuja on Sunday.

“As a ministry, we have the understanding that instead of demonstration, we have decided to step aside; we decided to pray, and say Lord have mercy on our land, heal our land.

“We are here to pray for wisdom for our leaders to lead our land. There is a realm (God’s realm) where when we pray, we collect peace, there is a realm to get prosperity and rest.”

She urged Tinubu to remain focused in running the affairs of the country saying that he should not be distracted by detractors.

“God made him the leader of Nigeria. He will give him wisdom to rule over the land. Beyond the noise, he should his fix his eyes on God, the God that has put him there will give him the wisdom rule to the land.”

Also speaking, David Ijere, called for a new Nigeria that would be the pride of every citizen.

“I want to see a country where our children will be proud of; where there will be respect for all and sundry; where their dreams and aspirations will come alive.

“Nigeria has all the resources, all the geo-locations, it has the geo-advantage to make life better for all citizens.

“God has a plan for Nigeria. We can’t give up on Nigeria. Nigeria will be great again,” he added.

Similarly, Pastor Gabriel Obi, a partner at Mega Ministries underscored the importance of prayer saying that the importance was enormous. He said that most battles of life were worn when Christians pray explaining that “when you sit and do nothing, nothing happens.

“Life is a fight. The Bible speaks about the fight of faith. If you don’t pray, there won’t be solutions to the trials and temptations you may be facing. Prayer is very crucial in the life of anybody,” he stated.

