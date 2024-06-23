Cleanliness is part of our religion - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to curb cholera spread

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the call in his goodwill message at the 2024 Eid-el Kabir celebration at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid-el Kabir celebration was organised Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

It had the theme: ”Leveraging on the Gains of Hajj and Eid-el Kabir for Building a Better Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu said that there was a need to always make the environment clean.

“Cholera has started to raise its ugly head in our state and across the country.

“We must be very careful with our hygiene. Let us make sure that our environment is clean. This is raining season when we experience flooding.

“We must wash our hands regularly and listen to jingles on the media on how we can protect ourselves, and follow the procedure.

”Cleanliness is part of our religion and the will of the Almighty Allah; so, we must live in clean environments,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also charged the residents to live in peace and harmony irrespective of religious differences.

Sanwo-Olu called on the residents to make necessary sacrifices that would move their families, Lagos State and the entire forward.

The Wife of the Governor, Mrs Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, urged the residents to cooperate with the state government to facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy.

She also solicited their cooperation in the fight against gender-based violence, sexual violence and domestic violence.

She emphasised proper enlightenment on the teachings of the Quran on gender-based violence.

ADVERTISEMENT